Oscar Onley: ‘From hereon in the Tour de France, I’m hoping to come into my own’

By
published

Scottish climber sees potential on stage 11 through Massif Centrale and on later stages that 'suit me better'

VILLARSSUROLLON SWITZERLAND JUNE 16 Oscar Onley of The United Kingdom and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL sprints during the 87th Tour de Suisse 2024 Stage 8 a 157km individual time trial stage from Aigle to VillarssurOllon 1249m UCIWT on June 16 2024 in VillarssurOllon Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Oscar Onley (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) rode to a trio of stage top 10s at his Tour de France buildup at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Tour de France could hardly have got off to a better start for Oscar Onley’s DSM-firmenich-PostNL squad, with a stage 1 victory and overall lead for their veteran leader Romain Bardet. But even while Bardet is riding his last-ever Tour, Onley is currently embarked on his first, and after a relatively quiet first week, he’s itching to raise the bar a little for himself in weeks two and three.

At 47th overall, Onley confirmed to Cyclingnews at the start of stage 10 that Bardet’s victory and spell in yellow had reverberated deeply in the team, as well as personally and further afield.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.