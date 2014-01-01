Orica-GreenEdge names strong team for Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans sits in the Orica GreenEdge train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) happy with his Tour stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Simon Gerrans gives locals another reason to cheer on Australia Day by taking the win on top of Old Willunga Hill (Image credit: Sirotti)

Simon Gerrans heads a strong Orica-GreenEdge team for the Santos Tour Down Under, with the Australian WorldTour team looking for overall success and stage victories thanks to the presence of sprinters Matt Goss and Michael Matthews in the seven-man squad. New recruit Matt Hayman is also in the team after joining Orica-GreenEdge from Team Sky.

Daryl Impey, Simon Clarke and Luke Durbridge complete the Orica-GreenEdge line-up and will play a vial role of support for the sprinters and team leaders.

Gerrans won the Santos Tour Down Under in 2012 and the stage to Old Willunga Hill in 2013, ahead of overall winner Tom-Jelte Slagter.

“As an Australian team, this is an important race for us," Orica-GreenEdge directeur sportif Matt White said in the official announcement of the team.

“We always want to do well at the Tour Down Under. We have quite a strong team, and everyone is really motivated to bring home some good results in front of our Australian fans."

“We’re targeting stage wins and focused on the overall. We have a number of options to achieve our goals. We’re thrilled to have Mathew Hayman, a guy with so much experience in our team. He knows his way around the race and will be a big benefit for us.”

Orica-GreenEdge team for the Santos Tour Down Under: Simon Clarke, Simon Gerrans, Matthew Goss, Mathew Hayman, Daryl Impey, Michael Matthews and Luke Durbridge.

The racing begins on January 19 with the People's Choice Classic criterium. The Santos Tour Down Under begins on January 21.

