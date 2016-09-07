Orica-BikeExchange announce versatile squad for Canadian one-day WorldTour races

Image 1 of 7 Michael Matthews wins one for Orica-BikeExchange during the stage 10 finish in Revel. Image 2 of 7 Michael Albasini modelling the new Orica-BikeExchange kit (Image credit: Kramon/ORICA-BikeExchange) Image 3 of 7 Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 7 Orica-BikeExchange's Adam Yates was a revelation of the Tour, winning the best young rider jersey and finishing fourth overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Danish champion Chris Juul Jensen (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 7 Christian Meier (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Orica-BikeExchange head to the Canadian WorldTour one-day races, the GP de Quebec and GP de Montreal, with Michael Matthews and Adam Yates looking to improve on the second place results from 2015. The Australian team have enjoyed success at the two races with Simon Gerrans winning the GP de Quebec in 2012 and 2014, and the GP de Montreal in 2014. However, the Australian won't be racing the 2016 editions as he is currently in Spain racing the Vuelta a Espana.

Having placed third at RideLondon Classic, and fourth at Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France in his two races since winning a stage at the Tour de France, Matthews will be the protected rider for Friday's 201.6km GP de Quebec.

"We have a very strong team for Quebec and Montreal," said director sportif Laurenzo Lapage. "Due to the strength in depth and the versatility of the squad we can set ourselves realistically high objectives for both races and aim to build on our good results here in the past."

"Michael (Matthews) will be our number one for Quebec and Adam (Yates) for the hillier Montreal, we have high hopes for both races and with this line up we have options for different eventualities."

Adam Yates makes his return to racing after 15th place in the Rio Olympic Games road race and will be the protected rider for Sunday's Montreal race. The team will also have options with Michael Albasini and Daryl Impey on the circuit race that will see the peloton climb close to 4000 metres on the 205.7km course.

Matthew Hayman captains the squad with Luke Durbridge also Chris Juul Jensen riding in support of the leaders while Christian Meier makes his final appearance on home soil before retiring at the end of the season.

"Both races are fast criterium style circuit races with tough parcours. Quebec has four small climbs to negotiate on every lap whereas Montreal has three on the slopes around the Mount Royal," Lapage added.

"For sure both races will be tough, but we have a well prepared squad. Most of these guys raced recently together in the Bretagne classic and did well, we are highly motivated to achieve a good result here."

Orica-BikeExchange for the 2016 GP Cicliste de Quebec and Montreal: Michael Albasini, Luke Durbridge, Mathew Hayman, Daryl Impey, Chris juul Jensen, Michael Matthews, Christian Meier and Adam Yates.