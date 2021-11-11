Orbea launches new 'All-terrain' Terra

Orbea has given the Terra gravel bike range a significant overhaul. Initially launched in 2017, the new Terra is a dedicated gravel bike design encapsulating all the contemporary standards and requirements associated with all-terrain adventure riding.

With riders of the best gravel bikes becoming more adventurous in their route choices, Orbea has shaped the latest Terra frame to accommodate big tyres and many rack mounts. There is even a new downtube Lockr port, for storing spares and tools.

The surge in all-terrain riding has seen a huge demand for larger casing tyres, which provide superior ride comfort off-road, at lower pressures.

The best gravel tyres, and bigger ones at that, also deal better with loads and with many gravel bikes being purposed as overnight adventure vehicles, the Terra has ample fork and rear triangle tyre clearance.

Made to mitigate trail buzz

Orbea says you’ll roll a 700c x 45mm tyre without any mud clearance issues. If you prefer the 650b size, the Terra frame will roll 50mm casings without bother.

Larger tyres deliver ride comfort, but Orbea knows geometry must provide the ultimate steering stability and responsiveness.

To create a predictable riding platform for riders speeding down rutted fire roads, or on those forest singletrack detours, Orbea has dropped the bottom bracket to 78mm, to lower the bike’s overall centre of gravity. Designers have also trimmed the Terra’s chainstays to a compact 420mm.

The Terra’s head angle increases by half a degree across the product portfolio, from 70 to 72 degrees (taking into account differing geometry between the larger and smaller sizes. All the Terras also run a longer carbon fork, which promises better trail buzz absorption. If you're not sure about gravel bike sizing and geometry, we've got a whole feature about it you can read.

Orbea knows that true gravel touring bikes need a lot of gears. The Terra’s asymmetric rear triangle, with the dropped driveside chainstay, can run both 1x and 2x gearing.

The most affordable Orbea Terra is the M30 Team 1X. At £2,899, you get a mix of Shimano GX812 drivetrain bits combined with RX400 gravel bike brakes. If you need more gears, the M30 TEAM with a double is £2,999, and features a Shimano GRX RX810 drivetrain.

Normal and extra-flare cockpit options

If you want the crispest possible shifting, there is the Terra M21e TEAM 1X.

Priced at £4,999, it uses a SRAM Force eTap AXS drivetrain and brakes. This premium version of the new Terra also rolls a lightweight set of Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 DB wheels.

As with all Orbeas, the Terra can be ordered in a custom colourway and all bikes have two handlebar options.

Riders can choose a 12-degree flare dropbar for a compromise between aero and steering leverage. There is also the Easton EC90, with 16-degrees of flare, for greater control on loose and rocky descents.