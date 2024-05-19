Opportunistic attack nets Lucinda Brand combativity prize at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

By
published

'I just felt good the whole week, so I wanted to make something good out of it' says Lidl-Trek rider

Lucinda Brand celebrates at podium as most combative rider prize winner during the 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024
Lucinda Brand celebrates at podium as most combative rider prize winner during the 9th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) went on the attack on the fourth and final stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, starting the decisive climb of the Alto de Rozavientos a minute ahead of the peloton and eventually finishing runner-up behind stage and GC winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime). 

Organisers rewarded Brand with the combativity prize for her move, which may not have happened without Brand’s actions on stage 1. On the opening day, Brand stopped within 150 metres of the line to make sure her crashed teammate, Elisa Balsamo, was all right

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.