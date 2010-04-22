One hundred podiums to be awarded at Greenbrier Challenge

Aaron Snyder (Cannondale) leads a chase group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

When it comes to their mountain bike race, the Potomac Velo Club (PVC) and Jim Carlson believe more is better. Carlson, the lead organizer and promoter of PVC's April 25 Greenbrier Challenge presented by the Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, continues to improve the race each year. The race has become so popular that, for the first time, a limit of 700 riders has been put into place this year so that the race doesn't overwhelm its venue at Greenbrier State Park, just outside of Hagerstown, Maryland.





Last year's elite men's and women's races were won by Aaron Snyder and Johanna Kraus.

For more information on the race, visit www.potomacvelo.com.