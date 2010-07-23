On the start line in Salies-de-Bearn

Image 1 of 28 David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) is fighting through every stage so he can finish in Paris (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 28 Maxim Monfort (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 28 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is looking for a third stage victory today (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 28 The Caisse d'Epargne Pinarello bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 28 Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) signs an autograph (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 28 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 28 The relaxed start meant there was time for riders to catch up with friends in the peloton (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 28 Race director Christian Prudhomme smiles, knowing another successful Tour de France is in the bagRace director Christian Prudhomme smiles, knowing another successful Tour de France is in the bag (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 28 Five-time Tour de France winner Bernhard Hinault signs an autograph (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 28 The Tour took over town in Salies de Bearn (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 28 Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) gets ready for a hard day in the saddle and hopefully another stage win from teammate Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 28 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 28 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini) will probably lead out Petacchi in the sprint (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 28 Britain's Daniel Lloyd is looking forward to reaching Paris (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 28 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) was relaxed at the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 28 Sign-in is that way. Chris Horner leads RadioShack teammate Levi Leipeimer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 28 Thomas Lofkvist (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 28 Polka-dot jersey wearer Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 28 A lot of people were at the start area in Salies-du-Béarn (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 20 of 28 The start in Salies-du-Béarn (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 21 of 28 The start podium in Salies-du-Béarn (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 22 of 28 Nicolas Roche (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 23 of 28 Volodymir Gustov (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 24 of 28 Laurent Jalabert (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 25 of 28 Rolf Aldag and Allan Peiper (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 26 of 28 Julian Dean (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 27 of 28 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 28 of 28 The Garmin boys seem to be leading out Alessandro Petacchi to the start (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

After yesterday's showdown in the stage ending atop the Col du Tourmalet between Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Alberto Contador (Astana), racers were set for a more moderate 198km day on Friday for stage 18 from Salies-de-Bearn to Bordeaux.

The pan-flatlands of Les Landes into Bordeaux are hosting the Tour for the 80th time. It's the race's most visited location outside Paris and has a long reputation for epic bunch sprints. The long, straight finish on the Quinconces quayside is ideal for a mass finish, although you have go back to Tom Steels in 1999 to find the last sprint win here.

It's expected that the overall contenders will want to stay out of trouble and save energy with tomorrow's time trial, the race's penultimate stage, in mind.