On the start line in Caravaca de Cruz

Image 1 of 7 Race leader Philippe Gilbert meets with his former boss from FDJ Marc Madiot. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 7 Ruben Plaza describes the next stage. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 7 Filippo Pozzato's new look. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 7 David Zabriskie's old look. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 7 Russian "vodka club" with national champ Kolobnev, Kozontchuk, Menchov and Karpets. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 7 Race leader Philippe Gilbert is in high demand by TV stations. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 7 Mark Cavendish poses for a photo with a young fan. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

While yesterday's stage was a day for the sprinters, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) timing his finishing kick to perfection to top Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in Lorca, today's 151km sixth stage from Caravaca de Cruz to Murcia contains a sting in the tail which should rule out the peloton's fast men.

While the profile of the stage is predominantly flat, the category two Alto de la Cresta del Gallo ascent looms with 17.4km to the finish. The tricky, poorly surfaced descent is just as much a challenge as the 7km climb, and last year Simon Gerrans won from a three-man break.

Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) predicted this morning that a 50-rider front group would fight it out for stage honours, will that prove to be the correct scenario?

In the meantime, here is a gallery of photos from the start line in Caravaca de Cruz where the riders look decidedly relaxed under the brilliant Spanish sun.