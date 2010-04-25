On the start line at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 64 The riders look at the sky to see if it going to rain (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 64 The Lampre-Farnese Vini team car sits outside the Liège town hall (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 3 of 64 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 4 of 64 Almost 200km before the race? Ryder Hesjedal's Garmin computer doesn't look like it's been reset since Flèche Wallonne. (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 5 of 64 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 6 of 64 Carlos Sastre was greeted by his Belgian fan club. The group presented their hero with a basket of skincare products. (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 7 of 64 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was swarmed by the press after signing on (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 8 of 64 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 9 of 64 Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 10 of 64 Alberto Contador (Astana) always attracts a crowd (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 11 of 64 See you at the finish: Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) and Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 12 of 64 Seven Cervélos are set-to-go (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 13 of 64 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 14 of 64 Bbox Bouygues Telecom's Colnagos lined-up by the team bus (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 15 of 64 Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme at the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 16 of 64 The Astana team bus deposited the team's riders right at the sign-on (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 17 of 64 Alberto Contador signs-on as his Astana teammates await their turn (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 18 of 64 Alberto Contador isn't the only one to get a custom paint job on his team bike (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 19 of 64 Estonian Champion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 20 of 64 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 21 of 64 Ted King (Cervélo TestTeam) strikes a pose before the start (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 22 of 64 Carlos Sastre's Cervélo R3SL (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 23 of 64 Carlos Sastre knows what's important. The names of his wife and two children are ever present during races. (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 24 of 64 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 25 of 64 The HTC-Columbia team's Scott bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 64 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) has a custom design bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 64 Alberto Contador has a custom decorated Specialized bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 64 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has a special Canyon bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 64 The Felt bikes await the Garmin-Transitions riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 64 The Omega Pharma-Lotto Canyon bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 64 The Katusha bikes were lined-up in number order (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 64 a detail of Jurgen Van Den Broeck's special Canyon bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 64 Cyril Gautier (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) has a compact Colnago CX-1 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 64 Laurent Jalabert was present at the start in Liege (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 35 of 64 Cycling legend Bernard Hinault is always present at the ASO-races (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 36 of 64 Lampre and Team Sky arrived early on the Liege square (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 37 of 64 The Milram team showed their latest signing to the crow in Liege. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 38 of 64 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) rides to the start (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 39 of 64 Cadel Evans (BMC) is ready to race (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 40 of 64 Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) didn't have a shave this morning (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 41 of 64 The Francaise des Jeux team manager Marc Madiot (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 42 of 64 Rein Taaramae showing off a track stand (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 43 of 64 Jens Voigt just asked the sports director whether he was allowed to attack already through the radio...funny, not? (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 44 of 64 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets ready to race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 45 of 64 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) signs on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 46 of 64 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) is likely to go on the attack (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 47 of 64 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 48 of 64 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 49 of 64 Steve Cummings (Team Sky) signs on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 50 of 64 He is...Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 51 of 64 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 52 of 64 Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 53 of 64 Cadel Evans (BMC) fastens his helmet (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 54 of 64 They're off! (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 55 of 64 Cofidis are riding Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 56 of 64 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) smiles before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 57 of 64 From here there are 'only' 258km to race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 58 of 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) lines up (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 59 of 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) talks to his fan club that traveled from Italy to cheer him on (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 60 of 64 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) smiles before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 61 of 64 A special Philippe Gilbert fan (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 62 of 64 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) was ready for another aggressive race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 63 of 64 The Cervelo TestTeam have all black S3 bikes for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 64 of 64 Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) roll out from the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The centre of Liège was loaded with team buses on Sunday morning as the peloton gathered for the start of the 2010 Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The 258 kilometre event marks the last race in the month-long series of spring Classics, and as the oldest and toughest event of all, it is revered in the professional peloton and attracts some of the biggest stage race and one-day specialists.

After a week of clear blue skies there were a few drops of rain at the start in Liège as the last of the teams signed-on outside Liège's town hall. Alberto Contador's Astana teammates wasted no time with the protocol as their team bus deposited the riders at the foot of the sign-on stage. In contrast, Cadel Evans' BMC Racing Team missed arrived too late at the sign-on podium and all the riders are likely to receive a minor fine from race organiser, Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO).

Last year, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) claimed a solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, after launching a powerful attack on the Côte de la Roche aux Faucons. Schleck and his brother Fränk have promised another day of attacks on the côtes that distinguish the race, including the legendary Côte de la Redoute and the final Côte Saint-Nicholas.

While both the Schlecks are counted amongst the favourites, Amstel Gold Race winner and local hero Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has assumed the mantle of outright favourite here in Liege. The Belgian was again greeted with enthusiastic cheers by his many fans, but appeared nervous as he lined up on the start line. Former winner Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) looked relaxed, as he p to add to his 2006 and 2008 titles at the race.

Valverde's former teammate Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished second last year, 1:17 behind a solo Andy Schleck and will be hoping he has the form to go one better this season. The USA's Chris Horner (RadioShack) and Canadian Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) will carry North American hopes. They will be trying to be the first North American to win 'La Doyenne' since Tyler Hamilton in 2003.