BMC confident Evans can continue at Liège

Flèche Wallonne winner Cadel Evans will again lead the BMC Racing Team this weekend at the final spring Classic, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, after the US squad confirmed its roster for the event on Friday morning. Swiss rider Danilo Wyss has been drafted in to replace the injured Karsten Kroon.

World Champion Evans claimed his first Classic on Wednesday at Flèche Wallonne, surging past Alberto Contador (Astana) in the final hundred metres of the race. Having secured his team's first win of the year at Flèche, BMC director sportif John Lelangue is confident the Australian can carry his form into Liège on Sunday.

“We know Cadel can do well in this type of race,” said Lelangue. “He showed in Amstel Gold Race that he was in good shape and then he won Flèche Wallonne."

This Sunday's race will represent Evans' participation in the event - his best results at Liège coming in 2005 (5th) and, most recently, in 2008, when he finished seventh. With Karsten Kroon sidelined by injuries suffered at Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, BMC's resources will be at Evans' sole disposal.

"[After Flèche Wallonne] other teams will be looking at us more closely," continued Lelangue. "We're confident we can work well to bring Cadel to the finish in the best condition.”

Evans will rely on an almost unchanged line-up from his successful day on Wednesday. Swiss Danilo Wyss has come in to replace Kroon, however US riders Brent Bookwalter, Jeff Louder and Jackson Stewart will again take their place in the selection, with Wyss' compatriots Steve Morabito and Simon Zahner completing the eight-man selection.

Full BMC Racing Team roster for Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Brent Bookwalter, Cadel Evans, Mathias Frank, Jeff Louder, Steve Morabito, Jackson Stewart, Danilo Wyss and Simon Zahner.