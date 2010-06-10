Trending

Omega Pharma-Lotto signs two young Belgians

Classics riders strengthen Belgian team

Image 1 of 2

The Omega Pharma Lotto riders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Runner-up Jens Debusschere (Pws-Eijssen Cycling Team) on the podium

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Omega Pharma-Lotto has signed two young Belgian riders for next year, both Classics specialists. Sven Vandousselaere and Jens Debusschere have signed two­-year contracts with the team.

Vandousselaere, 21, currently rides for Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht. This year he won a stage in the Tour de Normandie, finished third in the U23 Tour of Flanders and fourth in the Vlaamse Pijl.

Debusschere, 20, rides for PWS-Eijssen. He won a stage this year at the Triptique Ardennais and was second in both U23 Paris-Roubaix and the Vlaamse Pijl.
 
Both young riders will ride for Belgium in the European Championship on July 18 in Ankara, Turkey.
 