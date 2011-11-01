Olympics: UCI and UKAD to share biological passport data

UCI President Pat McQuaid (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Ahead of next year’s Olympic Games, UK Anti-Doping and cycling’s governing body the UCI have stepped up their fight against doping. The UCI currently manages the Biological Passport and has signed an agreement with the UK organisation to share its data and other doping-related information.





“Establishing this formal partnership is vital in our ability to tackle doping and crack down on those who insist on dishonestly enhancing their performance. It also reinforces our joint ambition to pool resources and expertise in the fight against doping, not just in this country, but globally.”







