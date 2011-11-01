Trending

Olympics: UCI and UKAD to share biological passport data

Deal struck ahead of London 2012

UCI President Pat McQuaid

UCI President Pat McQuaid
(Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Ahead of next year’s Olympic Games, UK Anti-Doping and cycling’s governing body the UCI have stepped up their fight against doping. The UCI currently manages the Biological Passport and has signed an agreement with the UK organisation to share its data and other doping-related information.

Related Articles

WADA teams up with World Customs Organisation

Olympic 2012 chief against distinction between doping sanctions

Olympic flame still burning within Sanchez

USADA welcomes CAS Olympic ruling

“Establishing this formal partnership is vital in our ability to tackle doping and crack down on those who insist on dishonestly enhancing their performance. It also reinforces our joint ambition to pool resources and expertise in the fight against doping, not just in this country, but globally.”


 