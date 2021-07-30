Olympics: Rio gold medallist Connor Fields misses BMX racing final after crash
By Cyclingnews
Rider from the United States qualifies for final but doesn't take to the start gate
Connor Fields, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist from the United States, crashed in the semi finals of the men's BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the final run of three, not making it to the start gate of the medal run.
Fields earlier results means he had qualified for the medal deciding final, despite not finishing the last run of the semi-final.
more to come ...
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.