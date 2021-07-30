Olympics: Rio gold medallist Connor Fields misses BMX racing final after crash

The BMX racing at the Ariake Urban Sports Park during the quarter finals

Connor Fields, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist from the United States, crashed in the semi finals of the men's BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the final run of three, not making it to the start gate of the medal run.

Fields earlier results means he had qualified for the medal deciding final, despite not finishing the last run of the semi-final.

more to come ...