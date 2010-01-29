Olympian Kelly to lead Marysville anniversary fundraiser ride

Image 1 of 2 Flashback: Shane Kelly competing at the World Track Championships in Berlin in 1999. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 2 Shane Kelly on the line for the Keirin at the 2004 Oceania Track Championships. (Image credit: Mal Sawford/Cyclingnews.com)

Australian Olympian Shane Kelly will lead a second fund raising ride in Marysville next month, one year after bush fires devastated the region. The recreational ride, which raised $38,225 last year, will raise funds for Country Fire Authority and State Emergency Service, according to organiser CycleSport Victoria.

"Taking part in this ride is the littlest thing I can do to help the recovery and rebuilding and I encourage everyone to come along on the day and take part,” said . “It is not a race, but it is a challenge, but I am sure all cyclists can complete one of the distances with even just few rides in preparation over the next three weeks.

"Many times up that last bit I felt like getting off and calling it a day, but I thought hang on, what I was going through is nothing compared to what I am sure people here in the fires and afterwards had been through,” he added.

Kelly is a multiple time International Cycling Union Track World Champion and a regular on Australian national track team at Commonwealth, World and Olympic level since competing as a junior in 1990. In his last year of competition in 2008 Kelly just missed out on a medal in the keirin at the Beijing Olympic Games, won both the keirin and team sprint Oceania titles and won the Australian team sprint title.

The 2010 Ventou Marysville Lake Mountain Challenge will pass through fire affected regions like Buxton, Taggerty, Alexandra, Eildon, Thornton and Narbethong. In May 2009, the event attracted over 1,500 participants, raising $38,225 for the Victorian Bushfire appeal.

This year’s event, to be held on February 20, will see $10 from each entry donated to the CFA and SES. See CycleSport Victoria’s website for more information.