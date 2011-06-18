Olds, Armstrong among many caught in horror crash at Nature Valley GP

Image 1 of 2 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) stayed safe today and get the yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Defending champion Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) was off the pace of her rivals and finished over a minute back. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

A horror crash toward the end of stage four of the Nature Valley Grand Prix saw among others, overall leader Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.-Twenty12), and defending champion Shelly Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara) go down.

Olds was at front of the race when she appeared to hit a barrier or was clipped from behind. A number of riders behind her had nowhere to go and this caused a mass pile-up. Armstrong herself had a number of riders fall on top of her, however the Olympic Gold medallist appeared okay after the race. Old's condition was far more serious and along with Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi), Robin Bauer and Laura Ralston (Kowalski’s Collegiate All-Stars) were all stretchered from the scene.

According to Velonews Olds is conscious and is currently undergoing X-rays. News on the other three however is yet to be reported.

Cyclingnews will update you as soon as more as known, and our thoughts are with Olds, Billington, Bauer and Ralston.