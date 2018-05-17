Official 2018 Tour de France Race Guide available to order
220-page programme plus plenty of extras
The Official 2018 Tour de France Race Guide is available to pre-order now.
Celebrate the build up to the world's biggest annual sporting event with the ONLY UK Official 2018 Tour de France Race Guide.
Put together by the team behind Procycling magazine, BikeRadar.com and Cyclingnews.com, this year's guide is available to pre-order now with FREE UK delivery!
- A giant wall chart for filling in the stage winner and jersey holders after each day’s racing
- A 68-page Tour de France Miscellany extracts book packed with Tour trivia
- The official full-size fold-out route map
- Limited-edition postcards
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy