Obree assaulted in Scottish pub

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Graeme Obree himself. (Image credit: Jeff Jones, Bikeradar.com) Image 3 of 4 These aero bars are completely custom. They took Obree three months to whittle down from a solid piece of aluminium. (Image credit: Jeff Jones, Bikeradar.com) Image 4 of 4 British cyclist Graeme Obree races in his famous superman position (Image credit: AFP)

Former hour record holder Graeme Obree was injured in an attack at a pub in Ayrshire, according to media reports. The 46-year-old suffered a split lip.

“It was a totally unprovoked attack. Graeme is fine now, “ a source told scottishsun.co.uk. Police arrived quickly on the scene, but the assailant had already left.

Obree, also known as The Flying Scotsman, twice set the world record for human-powered land speed, and hopes to set a new best time in his next attempt next month in the US.