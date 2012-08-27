Obree assaulted in Scottish pub
Former world record holder slightly injured
Former hour record holder Graeme Obree was injured in an attack at a pub in Ayrshire, according to media reports. The 46-year-old suffered a split lip.
“It was a totally unprovoked attack. Graeme is fine now, “ a source told scottishsun.co.uk. Police arrived quickly on the scene, but the assailant had already left.
Obree, also known as The Flying Scotsman, twice set the world record for human-powered land speed, and hopes to set a new best time in his next attempt next month in the US.
