Trending

Obree assaulted in Scottish pub

Former world record holder slightly injured

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Graeme Obree himself.

Graeme Obree himself.
(Image credit: Jeff Jones, Bikeradar.com)
Image 3 of 4

These aero bars are completely custom. They took Obree three months to whittle down from a solid piece of aluminium.

These aero bars are completely custom. They took Obree three months to whittle down from a solid piece of aluminium.
(Image credit: Jeff Jones, Bikeradar.com)
Image 4 of 4

British cyclist Graeme Obree races in his famous superman position

British cyclist Graeme Obree races in his famous superman position
(Image credit: AFP)

Former hour record holder Graeme Obree was injured in an attack at a pub in Ayrshire, according to media reports. The 46-year-old suffered a split lip.

Related Articles

Graeme Obree's amazing bicycle

Graeme Obree dumps hour record plans

Graeme Obree reveals he is gay

Video: Graeme Obree on his landspeed record bid

“It was a totally unprovoked attack. Graeme is fine now, “ a source told scottishsun.co.uk.  Police arrived quickly on the scene, but the assailant had already left.

Obree, also known as The Flying Scotsman, twice set the world record for human-powered land speed, and hopes to set a new best time in his next attempt next month in the US.