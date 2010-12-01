NSW Grand Prix series aims to bolster women's field

(L-R): Chris Sutton (Team Sky), NSW Events Minister Kevin Greene, race organiser Phil Bates and Commonwealth Games champion Rochelle Gilmore (Honda Dream Team). (Image credit: Greg Johnson)

Organisers of the NSW Grand Prix series will close off the final selections for riders to compete in the inaugural five-race series on Friday and have called for women seeking to take part to enter.

There are several opportunities still available for international and interstate riders, especially in the women's races, to round out a high calibre field that has been assembled in a short period of time.

Already confirmed for the men's field is Rabobank rider and inaugural Cronulla GP winner Graeme Brown, Team Sky's Chris Sutton (pictured, right), Cervelo TestTeam rider Jeremy Hunt and reigning Olympic team pursuit champion Ed Clancy.

"The NSW Grand Prix series has come together extremely quickly and in just two months through the support of the NSW Government and Events NSW, we have been able to finalise five excellent courses, great television coverage and the interest is building in the series through strong press and media coverage," said race organiser Phill Bates.

The series starts in the regional centre of Bathurst on December 8 before moving to Parramatta for a twilight criterium, the coastal city of Gosford and then Sydney for the final two races in Coogee and Cronulla on December 11 and 12.

Any riders wishing to enter the series should contact Warren Scott on (02) 9570 5556 or email pbates@cycleclassic.com.au, with more details available at www.nswgrandprixcycling.com.au