Norwegian mountain biker Bratland dies of cancer

Norwegian mountain biker Martin Bratland died of cancer last weekend at the age of 30.

Several weeks ago, Bratland underwent two operations to remove a brain tumour. He had his first radiation treatment last Thursday, but after complications, he died on Saturday afternoon.

Bratland won two Norwegian titles, including that for marathon in 2008. He also won silver and bronze in various disciplines over the years. He had been riding professionally since 2006, first with Team Etto Hoydahl and from 2009 with Team United Bakeries.

This season he won the Lillehammer-Oslo race and placed second in the Drammen race.

