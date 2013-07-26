Norway with tough choices for Worlds team

Image 1 of 4 Dauphiné stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Blanco). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Tour of Austria stage 3 winner Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 4 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Norway has a problem – four top riders but most likely only three spots in the World Championships. Two of those spots are filled, leaving selectors with a tough choice. The number of spots each nation will be awarded will be announced on August 15, with Norway figuring on receiving only three.

Edvald Boasson Hagen and Lars Petter Nordhaug are set for the team, as they are both expected to do well on the climbing course in Florence the end of September. That leaves Alexander Kristoff and former World Champion Thor Hushovd to fight it out for the final spot.

“Both Kristoff and Hushovd have said that they make themselves available for the national team for the Worlds,” coach Stig Kristiansen told tv2.no. “The next few weeks will be very important.”

“It is important to look at the performance of riders over the next few weeks, and listen to feedback from trainers and riders on their form,” Kristiansen said.

Hushovd (BMC Racing Team) will next ride the Tour of Poland, starting Saturday. Both he and Kristoff (Katusha) will ride the Arctic Race of Norway (August 8-11) and the Tour des Fjords (August 16-18).