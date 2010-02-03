Norco backs Reid, Stanbridge for 2010
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Four Norco mountain bike teams announced
Norco will sponsor 15 mountain bikers on four squads for the 2010 racing season. Its off-road teams for the new year include the Norco World Team, the Dirt Norco Team, The Norco Factory Team and the Norco BMX team.
At the elite level Fionn Griffiths and Bernard Kerr will represent the Norco World Team at major international events.
Partnering with Dirt Magazine, Norco is sponsoring Ben Reid and Dan Stanbridge as the Dirt Norco Race Team. The two will compete in the full 2010 World Cup downhill circuit, beginning with a trip to Slovenia on May 16. They also contest the World Championships in Canada. Look for them at a few North American venues, too, including Sea Otter Classic and Crankworx - Whistler.
"Norco is extremely excited to have come on as a sponsor for the Dirt Norco Race Team," read a Norco press release about the team. "Over the past years Norco's World Cup Race Program has made large strides through the sponsorship of Fionn Griffiths and the Norco World Team. The addition of the Dirt Team is another step forward in proving the new Norco downhill platform on a world stage."
The Norco Team has grown in recent years and the different teams have been formed with various levels of sponsorship.
2010 Norco World Team
Fionn Griffiths
Bernard Kerr
2010 Dirt Norco Team
Ben Reid
Dan Stanbridge
2010 Norco Factory Team
Ryan Leech
Jay Hoots
Dylan Korba
Mislav Mironovic
Darcy Turenne
Andrew Watson
Catherine Vipond
Nick Geddies
Sam Dueck
2010 Norco BMX Team
Ben Kaufmann
James van de Kamp
