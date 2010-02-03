Norco backs Reid, Stanbridge for 2010

Image 1 of 2 Ben Reid (Dirt Norco Team) (Image credit: Norco) Image 2 of 2 Dan Stanbridge (Dirt Norco Team) (Image credit: Norco)

Norco will sponsor 15 mountain bikers on four squads for the 2010 racing season. Its off-road teams for the new year include the Norco World Team, the Dirt Norco Team, The Norco Factory Team and the Norco BMX team.

At the elite level Fionn Griffiths and Bernard Kerr will represent the Norco World Team at major international events.

Partnering with Dirt Magazine, Norco is sponsoring Ben Reid and Dan Stanbridge as the Dirt Norco Race Team. The two will compete in the full 2010 World Cup downhill circuit, beginning with a trip to Slovenia on May 16. They also contest the World Championships in Canada. Look for them at a few North American venues, too, including Sea Otter Classic and Crankworx - Whistler.

"Norco is extremely excited to have come on as a sponsor for the Dirt Norco Race Team," read a Norco press release about the team. "Over the past years Norco's World Cup Race Program has made large strides through the sponsorship of Fionn Griffiths and the Norco World Team. The addition of the Dirt Team is another step forward in proving the new Norco downhill platform on a world stage."

The Norco Team has grown in recent years and the different teams have been formed with various levels of sponsorship.

2010 Norco World Team

Fionn Griffiths

Bernard Kerr



2010 Dirt Norco Team

Ben Reid

Dan Stanbridge

2010 Norco Factory Team

Ryan Leech

Jay Hoots

Dylan Korba

Mislav Mironovic

Darcy Turenne

Andrew Watson

Catherine Vipond

Nick Geddies

Sam Dueck

2010 Norco BMX Team

Ben Kaufmann

James van de Kamp