Nocentini suffering from bronchitis

Rinaldo Nocentini gives a wave after getting a cheer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Rinaldo Nocentini of AG2R-La Mondiale finished stage one of the Giro d’Italia in 205th place, yesterday, over six minutes behind the race winner Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre ISD). But this surprising result for the Italian rider, who held the yellow jersey for eight days in the 2009 Tour de France, is down to health problems, according to Tuttobiciweb.

“For some days I've been fighting bronchitis, I am treating it with antibiotics and yesterday was hard.”

The Italian is hoping that his condition will improve as the race progresses, then not just survive, but get a win for the team.

“I will not give up and I'll hold on until I recover, and then try to go hunting for a stage victory."

The Giro's first rest day doesn't come until next week so the Italian will be looking to ride within himself, keep warm, and improve for the second and third weeks of the race.



