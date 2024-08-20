No.22 releases a 3D-printed titanium aero bike

The bike will make its public debut at the MADE bike show with frames available publicly in 2025

No.22 Reactor Aero side on
(Image credit: No.22)

New York State based titanium specialist brand No.22 has unveiled what it is claiming to be the world's first 3D-printed titanium aero bike, called the Reactor Aero. The frameset uses a combination of 3D printing and in-house fabrication processes to create an aerodynamically optimised profile exclusively from titanium. This differs from other titanium framesets that either combine titanium lugs with carbon fibre tubing or use straight round gauge titanium tubing without an aero profile. 

The Reactor Aero builds on the brand's existing race bike the Reactor with the new Aero version undergoing computational fluid dynamic (CFD) analysis during the design process. At the date of the bike's announcement, it is yet to be qualified in a wind tunnel, however No.22 has confirmed that this will be taking place ahead of the bike's commercial launch in 2025. 

