No Tokyo Olympic Games for Julian Alaphilippe
By Cyclingnews
Frenchman opts to stay home and target world championship defense
World champion Julian Alaphilippe has decided he will not compete in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider announced on social media on Friday.
"After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quickstep team, not to make myself available for selection for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics," Alaphilippe wrote on Twitter.
"It is a personal, well-considered decision."
Alaphilippe came back from a crash to finish fourth in the Rio Olympics road race in 2016 after going in as one of the main favourites to break France's 60-year drought in the men's event.
Now, the 28-year-old, who won La Flèche Wallonne and a stage in Tirreno-Adriatico will likely target the World Championships in Flanders.
"End-of-season objectives have been defined and in this sense choices must be made," Alaphilippe continued. "I would be very proud to wear the France team jersey for the next world championships."
Alaphilippe is also due to form one of the cornerstones of Deceuninck-Quickstep's Tour de France team, and the race ends just days before the men's road race in Tokyo, and he and partner Marion Rousse are reportedly expecting their first child in June.
"Of course, I wish the best for the team that will be lined up on this occasion," he concluded, wishing luck to his French national team.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.