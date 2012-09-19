No pressure for Knox at Hilton marathon

Image 1 of 3 Max Knox leads David George through some thicket (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 3 David George sets the tempo up the climb, followed by Max Knox (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 3 Max Knox takes the win in Wellington (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

It rarely occurs that Max Knox (Specialized) has the luxury of going into a race with absolutely no pressure on him to win. When he lines up to start the MTN Hilton Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on September 23, he will be in that privileged position.

With his dominant performance at the MTN Gravel Travel and South African Marathon National Championship, which enabled him to finish nearly 12 minutes ahead of David George (Nedbank360Life) and 23 minutes ahead of Kevin Evans (Nedbank360Life), Knox had basically secured an overall victory in the MTN South African Marathon National Series.

George was last year's overall winner, and Evans has won it on numerous previous occasions.

One of the key aspects of the series is that every minute counts. In other words, the larger the time gap between opponents, the more points it counts for an overall victory.

Ryan Gould, MTN SA General Manager: Brand and Communications said, "It is these commendable performances that unearth riders such as Knox that keeps MTN involved and excited about cycling in South Africa."

Knox has been the most consistent rider so far in the series. Apart from winning the MTN Gravel Travel, he was victorious at MTN Clarens, finished second at MTN Sabie, as well as second at MTN Mabalingwe.

If Knox should finish among the top five in the MTN Hilton marathon, it would mean that the series would be done and dusted.

This race could be the most exciting of the series because it will be the last race of importance before the marathon world championships takes place in France on October 7.

It is almost certain that the ‘who's who' of South African mountain biking will be competing.

Tim Fair, race organizer for Advendurance, describes the race as "challenging, but also fun".

"This is a must-do ride for riders from Gauteng because they will experience typical KwaZulu-Natal racing.

"They will race through indigenous thorn veld, pine forests, and the Midlands sugar cane plantations, as well as a game reserve where there will be an excellent chance that some of the animals might come out to inspect the 'funny creatures' on two wheels.

"The marathon will offer some never-before-ridden areas with fast descents, challenging climbs and exciting sections of singletrack." After last year's race the riders were full of praise for the singletrack sections, calling it one big adrenaline rush from beginning to end.