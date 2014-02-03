No glory for Americans in cyclo-cross Worlds

Image 1 of 6 Ryan Trebon (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Jonathan Page pushes ahead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 6 US champion Jeremy Powers pre-rides the 'cross Worlds circuit in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Katherine Compton (United States Of America) fell to 9th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Logan Owen (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Cannondale's Tim Johnson in Nommay (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The outcome of the 2014 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships wasn't exactly what the United States delegation hoped for. On Saturday, the biggest hope for a rainbow jersey or medal fell apart when Katie Compton was unable to ride at the best of her abilities due to an early crash and breathing problems. She still was the top US finisher of the weekend in ninth place. On Sunday, the 30,000 to 35.000 cyclo-cross fans saw that neither the under 23 nor the elite American men were able to mix in with the best.

While Logan Owen rode to 14th as the top US finisher in the U23 race, Jonathan Page was the top US finisher on Sunday afternoon in 18th.

"I had an unlucky start, but a good race," Page said at the finish line.

The runner-up of the 2007 world championships was held up by an early crash and then got into a traffic jam caused by Kevin Pauwels, who hit one of the ramps. "I stopped and got hit from behind a couple of times and got tangled up in someone's frame," Page said.

From outside the top 30, Page got into a good rhythm on the technical course and moved into the top 20. "Honestly, the place that I got today was bad for how good I was feeling. That's just the way it played out for me ... This was the most fun world championships ever, besides of course when I got second," Page said.

US national champion Jeremy Powers finished six spots down the rankings 24th, while Ryan Trebon reached the finish line in a disappointing 31st place. His result soon turned out to be a near a miracle. A collision during the opening lap cut his left calf so badly, he later said on Twitter he thought it would require at least 50 stitches to close.

His teammate Tim Johnson also left the course injured. Johnson crashed hard shortly after passing the VIP tent in the second lap. He abandoned the race suffering a lot of pain in what was suspected to be a broken arm. After examination in the nearby Antwerp hospital, Johnson learned that his arm was 'only' badly bruised.

Johnson and Trebon were planning to fly over to Japan this week to take part in Cyclo-cross Tokyo next weekend, making the trip with Zach McDonald and Katie Compton, but it seems highly unlikely Trebon and Johnson will still be racing in Japan.