No Giro d'Italia title defence for Tadej Pogačar, confirms Gianetti

By
published

Triple Crown winner likely to target Tour-Vuelta double instead depending on early season results

Tadej Pogačar won the 2024 Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will not defend his Giro d'Italia crown in 2025 but could still be in line for a Tour-Vuelta double, according to his sports director Mauro Gianetti.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG DS confirmed his star rider would miss the Giro this year, speaking after Pogačar picked up his first victory of the season.

Flo Clifford
More news
Mandatory Credit Photo by LUIS FORRAEPAEFEShutterstock 15159545cCyclist in action near the finish line in Lagos Portugal 19 February 2025 The Commissioners College of the 51st Volta ao Algarve cancelled the first stage of the race on 19 February after a problem that split the peloton leading dozens of cyclists to miss the finish lineThe 51st Algarve Tour first stage Portimao Portugal 29 Oct 2024

'It is a joke' - disappointment, anger and calls for responsibility sear through Volta ao Algarve peloton after stage 1 finish chaos
Virginia&#039;s Blue Ridge-TWENTY28 teammates Emily Ehrlich (left) and Marlies Mejías finished one-two on GC at 2025 Valley of the Sun

Emily Ehrlich sets record with fourth consecutive GC win at Valley of the Sun Stage Race in Arizona
Two riders riding gravel bikes on an off road track

The new Prologo AGX off-road saddle range will help boost your performance and comfort
See more latest