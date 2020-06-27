No Dumoulin for World Championship time trial as UCI keep Tour de France clash

The UCI will not alter its plans to hold the elite men's time trial of the Road World Championships on the final day of the Tour de France, leaving former world champions Tom Dumoulin and Tony Martin and Primoz Roglic out of consideration for the title race, according to Wielerflits.nl.

The UCI Road World Championship schedule has remained unchanged despite a mass reshuffling of the Grand Tours, Classics and other major races to the late season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Wielerflits received confirmation from the UCI that the men's time trial, which clashes with the last stage of the Tour, will not be moved.

Due to take place in Aigle, Switzerland on September 20, on the same day as the final parade stage to Paris, the Elite men's individual time trial will force tough decisions for many top riders.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed to Wielerflits that it would reconsider its prior focus on the Worlds time trial with Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic, Tony Martin and Wout van Aert - and even if these riders are selected by their national teams, they will not be made available due to the Tour de France conflict.

The choice will be difficult for other top riders but help those who are focused on the Giro d'Italia. 20129 world champion Rohan Dennis was due to ride the Corsa Rosa and so could defend his crown, while runner-up Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) could again be his biggest rival before also heading to the Giro d'Italia

The Aigle-Martigny organisers also announced on Friday that the Swiss championships would be held on the Worlds circuit on August 22 as a test event.