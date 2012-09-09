No decision yet on Armstrong's 2000 Olympic medal

Expect to see Lance Armstrong in suit and tie this fall if his case goes to arbitration (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lance Armstrong may or may not be able to keep the bronze medal he won at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, according to an IOC official who said that the situation was unclear. Another situation is clearer, however, as the Chicago marathon said that Armstrong would not be able to participate in the race.

"It's an interesting case on a legal point of view," said Denis Oswald, a member of the IOC's legal commission, told the AP, noting that a lot would depend on the interpretation of the statute of limitations as set out in the World Anti-Doping Code.

"It is in the World Anti-Doping Code, and what is older than eight years you can't review," Oswald said.

However, since the Code was not in effect in 2000, that might suggest the IOC was free to strip Armstrong of the medal. "Is there reasoning to say it didn't exist when the violation was committed and therefore we are not bound?"

The USADA ruled two weeks ago that Armstong should lose all his titles and results since August 1998, and be banned for life.

The IOC is still awaiting information in what it calls an “unusual” case. "We haven't been notified of anything, not even from USADA and not from UCI," Oswald said. "For the time being, we are not asked to take a position."

Marathons included in ban

The Chicago Marathon has ruled that Armstrong will not be able to participate in their race on October 7. He was not yet officially registered, but had considered entering it.

The marathon is held under the auspices of USA Track and Field, which is bound by the WADA rules. The USADA ban prohibits him from participating in any event in any sport bound by the WADA rules.

"The code is very clear regarding the ineligibility of sanctioned athletes to compete in other sports," USATF spokeswoman Jill Geer told the AP. "USATF is a signatory to the WADA code, and we confirmed with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that Mr. Armstrong's ban extends to track and field, road running and all of our sport's disciplines."