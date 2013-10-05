No contract for Rosseler at Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 3 Sébastien Rosseler (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Sébastien Rosseler (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 3 Garmin-Barracuda's Sebastien Rosseler (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Sebastien Rosseler will not ride for Garmin-Sharp in 2014 after it was confirmed that the Belgian has not been offered a new contract due to his lack of results.

“For two years he was here but he did nothing,” sport director Erik Van Lanker told dhnet.be. “It's a shame, because Sebastien is really talented. He has potential. But when you do nothing for for two years with the team, then we cannot keep you. That is it."

Rosseler was signed in 2012 in order to strengthen the team's Classics squad, but he failed to live up to his promise, more often than not abandoning the races.

“I discussed it with him a few weeks ago, but he still has no clue about going elsewhere. I hope for him that he finds something,” Van Lanker said.

The 32-year-old rode for QuickStep from 2005 to 2009, joining RadioShack for two years before moving on to Garmin. He won the Fleche Brabanconne in 2010 and the Driedaagse van de Panne in 2011.

Garmin-Sharp now has 25 riders confirmed for the coming year. In addition to Rosseler, Robbie Hunter, Martijn Maaskant, Alex Rasmussen, Peter Stetina and Christian Vande Velde are all leaving or retiring. Newcomers are Janier Acevedo, Nathan Brown, Andre Cardoso, Phillip Gaimon, Lasse Norman Hansen, Benjamin King, Sebastian Langeveld, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dyan Van Baarle.