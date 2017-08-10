No Bay Cycling Classic in 2018

Image 1 of 5 The final day of action at the 2016 Bay Crits in Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 5 Orica-Scott swept Monday's podium at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 5 The overall men's podium in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 5 Race director John Trevorrow waves the flag to start the racing (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Facing the possibility of a reduced two-day Bay Cycling Classic for 2018, race director John Trevorrow has announced the event will not be held next year. Traditionally held from January 1 as a lead into the Australian national championships, the Geelong 'Bay Crits' has attracted the fastest men and women from Australia and the world.

JLT Condor's Ian Bibby won the men's title this year while the women's title was won by Valentina Scandolara.

"I can assure you that the event will be back bigger and better than ever in 2019," Trevorrow explained. "With the Australian Road championships starting on January 3rd, it meant the Bay Crits either ran as a two-day series starting on Jan 1 or changed dates to late December or after the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in February. I don't believe these dates suit the event and I do not want to impact on the Christmas track carnivals any more than we have had to in the past."

Trevorrow, who is also the race director of the Herald Sun Tour, added that he believes the race will be back in 2019. However, the Australian nationals would need to move back one week. The nationals in recent years have started on a Wednesday with evening criteriums. January 1, 2019 is a Tuesday and the 'bay crits' would face the same dilemma if there is no change to the racing calendar.

"We plan to bring the Bay Crits back to start the year in 2019. The racing has always been great, but we plan to bring in more razzamataz and entertainment plus more public involvement," added Trevorrow. "Events such as the Bay Cycling Classic just don’t happen. It takes a strong team and some quality partners to make a truly great event. The Bay Classic has had that in spades.

"I would like to congratulate the team at GTR Events for helping elevate the race in recent years and to sincerely thank our commercial partners, local council partners and State Government, most who have been with us for many years, and look forward to working with you all again in the coming years."

Robbie McEwen holds the record for the most men's overall wins with six while Anna Wilson is the most successful women with four wins.