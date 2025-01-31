Nils Eekhoff suffers fractured jaw in AlUla Tour crash

Picnic-PostNL off the bike for six to eight weeks following stage 3 fall

Nils Eekhoff (third left) among his Picnic-PostNL teammates at the AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a heavy crash in the final kilometres of Thursday's stage 3 at the AlUla Tour, Nils Eekhoff has been ruled out of action for six to eight weeks with a jaw fracture.

The Dutch rider was part of Picnic-PostNL's lead-out train for sprinter Fabio Jakobsen before going down during a hectic run-in to Tayma Fort at the Saudi Arabian stage race.

