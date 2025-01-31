Nils Eekhoff suffers fractured jaw in AlUla Tour crash
Picnic-PostNL off the bike for six to eight weeks following stage 3 fall
Following a heavy crash in the final kilometres of Thursday's stage 3 at the AlUla Tour, Nils Eekhoff has been ruled out of action for six to eight weeks with a jaw fracture.
The Dutch rider was part of Picnic-PostNL's lead-out train for sprinter Fabio Jakobsen before going down during a hectic run-in to Tayma Fort at the Saudi Arabian stage race.
Racing in the front group after a split in the peloton in the desert crosswinds, Eekhoff was forced to take evasive action due to a crash in front of him. He couldn't stay on the road as a result and was left with nowhere to go as he ran onto the pavement, hitting a lamppost in the process.
The stage continued onwards to a sprint finish, where Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) beat Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) to the line. Meanwhile, Eekhoff was taken to hospital by ambulance.
"After a rider went down in front of him, Nils had to swerve and headed towards the raised pavement," Picnic-PostNL announced in a team statement. "Trying to unclip and stop himself, he unfortunately had nowhere to go and came off his bike with impact.
"Immediately treated by race medical staff, Nils was taken to hospital, where he underwent further examinations."
Picnic-PostNL team doctor Camiel Aldershof gave an update to Eekhoff's injuries, which will now keep him off the bike for two months.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Nils sustained a heavy impact in the crash, and he has broken one tooth and has a fracture in his jaw," Aldershof said.
"For now, he has been cleared and discharged by the local hospital, but when he returns to the Netherlands, we will conduct further assessments on him here with our specialists to explore whether any surgery is needed.
"Due to the nature of his injuries, we estimate that he will be off the bike for six to eight weeks, but of course, this can all change depending on those additional assessments."
Picnic-PostNL continue in the AlUla Tour with Frank van den Broek battling for the GC in seventh place at 48 seconds down on race leader Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). Fastmen Fabio Jakobsen and John Degenkolb should be in contention on the final stage to the AlUla Camel Cup Track on Saturday.
Beterschap @nilseekhoff 🧡We have a medical update on Nils, who's been discharged from hospital after today's heavy #AlUlaTour🇸🇦 crash. 🇬🇧🔗https://t.co/A5WCS2nZfI🇳🇱🔗https://t.co/UoQcXybMIZ pic.twitter.com/eF6dhbfYmPJanuary 30, 2025
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.