Niki Terpstra calls time on road racing career

Niki Terpstra has announced that he will be bringing his road racing career to a close at the end of the 2022 season.

The 38-year-old Dutchman has been in the professional peloton for 16 seasons, having turned pro with Milram back in 2007.

Terpstra announced the news on Tuesday in a post to Twitter, saying that he wasn't finished with cycling, even if his involvement as a rider is coming to an end.

"I have decided to retire [from] professional road cycling at the end of this season," he wrote. "Despite options to continue, I feel it's time to close this incredible chapter of my career and focus on new challenges on and off the bike.

"I could not have imagined that at the age of 8, while starting to ride my bike, I'd have the chance to one day be part of the professional peloton and race all those iconic races. To then also win Monuments such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders is still mind-blowing to me and my family.

"I can't wait to finish this season on a high note as some great events are still on my agenda. Later, more on that! It was an incredible journey and I like to thank everyone who supported me during my career."

Terpstra, who has taken part in several gravel events, including the UCI Gravel World Series, noted that he's not done with racing altogether, with a move to the discipline possibly on the cards.

"But listen, I am not done yet with cycling. Of course I will continue to race... stay tuned!"

The Dutchman began and ended his road career with four-year stints at Milram and TotalEnergies, but it's the eight-season spell at QuickStep which saw him deliver his biggest results.

During his time with the Belgian team, he established himself as one of the top cobbled Classics riders in the peloton. Career highlights include solo victories at Paris-Roubaix (2014) and the Tour of Flanders (2018), and wins at the Eneco Tour, E3 Harelbeke, plus two editions apiece of the Dwars door Vlaanderen, Le Samyn, and the Tour of Qatar.

The veteran is set to close out his road career with a series of Belgian one-day races in September and October, including the GP Wallonie, Primus Classic, and Famenne Ardenne Classic.

Terpstra is the latest in a number of high-profile names to announce his retirement at the end of the season. He'll join Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) and more in saying goodbye to road racing this winter.