NICA streams Singletrack High movie for free over Thanksgiving weekend

Image 1 of 2 Gary Fisher (right) having a fun ride with NICA Board member and graphics guru, Dave Curtis (center) and NICA Executive Director Austin (left) (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA)) Image 2 of 2 NICA is offering free Singletrack High home viewing over Thanksgiving weekend. (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA))

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) will be streaming the movie Singletrack High during the long American Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Singletrack High is a documentary about high school racing.

"What could be better than a big bike ride before a Thanksgiving feast? How about watching Singletrack High for dessert?" said Gary Fisher, NICA Honorary Board Member and NICA Booster Club Member.

"NICA is providing a Free Viewing of Singletrack High anytime this coming Thursday through Sunday in your own home. If you haven't yet seen the film, we hope you will take this opportunity and share the fun with your family and friends. A password is required to view the film and by completing a short survey here, you will be provided the password."

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/NFXVH6S to access the survey and the movie.