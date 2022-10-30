Nibali reveals more on Doug Ryder's new Q36.5 team

Former Team Qhubeka manager Douglas Ryder is planning a return to the upper echelons of pro cycling as manager of the soon-to-be launched Q36.5 team for 2023.

A report in Tuttobici (opens in new tab) confirmed rumours that the team's new technical consultant is newly-retired Italian Vincenzo Nibali. In an interview, the 2014 Tour de France champion gave more details about the team's structure after previously refusing to comment on his involvement.

A roster of 23 riders is, according to the Sicilian, complete after an intense period of work since being brought on by Q36.5 technical clothing company founder Luigi Bergamo.

"My days are really intense," Nibali said to Alessandro Brambilla of Tuttosport. "I spend a lot of time on the computer sending and receiving emails, the phone calls have multiplied, mentally it's stressful. I keep getting up very early in the morning like I did when I had to train for the classics."

Nibali revealed many of the riders and staff who will be involved in the new project.

Sports directors will include Piotr Wadecki - the former general manager for the CCC Team that went under in 2020, and Gabriele Missaglia, Alex Sans Vega and Aart Vierhouten, all of whom worked for Ryder at his previous team.

Riders reportedly joining the outfit include Italians Gianluca Brambilla and Matteo Moschetti from Trek-Segafredo, Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Swiss riders Matteo Badilatt (Groupama-FDJ) and mountain bike specialist Filippo Colombo, neo-pros Antonio Puppio, Nicolò Parisini and Walter Calzoni.

Jack Bauer and Damien Howson are reported to be joining from BikeExchange-Jayco, Tom Devriendt from Intermarché, Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Jonas Rapp (Hrinkow Advarics Continental Team).

"We will make the other names official in early November: we have 23 riders, the roster is complete. Q36.5 will ride Scott bikes. The team recently met in Solbiate Olona (Varese), while the next training camp will take place in Calpe, Spain," Nibali said.