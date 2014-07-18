Neylan applauds Evans for Great Ocean Road women's race

Image 1 of 4 Rachel Neylan smiles on stage (Image credit: Photo: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 2 of 4 Rachel Neylan (Australia) on the podium to receive her silver medal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Cadel Evans & Victorian Premier Dennis Napthine at the launch of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: SDP Media) Image 4 of 4 2014 La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: ASO)

The announcement of a new elite women's road race to be held the day before the men's inaugural Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 1, is music to the ears for Australian cyclist Rachel Neylan. The news caps off a stellar week, which included Neylan being named in the Australian National team for La Course by Le Tour de France just a few days earlier.





For Neylan, who is targeting a return to the world championships in September, the opportunity to kick-start 2015 on home soil is something that should not be taken lightly.



