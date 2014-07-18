Neylan applauds Evans for Great Ocean Road women's race
Australian says La Course and new Australian women's race are symbols of change
The announcement of a new elite women's road race to be held the day before the men's inaugural Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 1, is music to the ears for Australian cyclist Rachel Neylan. The news caps off a stellar week, which included Neylan being named in the Australian National team for La Course by Le Tour de France just a few days earlier.
For Neylan, who is targeting a return to the world championships in September, the opportunity to kick-start 2015 on home soil is something that should not be taken lightly.
