News Shorts: Final teams named for Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Image 1 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) rides to the sign on for stage three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Lawson Craddock takes a selfie with a koala (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 2015 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race parcours (Image credit: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race)

Final teams named for Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race announced the final teams that have been added to the start list for the for the inaugural event, rounding out a 20-strong field for the February 1 race in Geelong.

Richie Porte will spearhead Team Sky with fellow Tasmanian Nathan Earle and British teammates Pete Kennaugh, Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard, while Cannondale-Garmin will bring 2014 Japan Cup winner Nathan Haas, Jack Bauer, Moreno Moser, Davide Villella and Alex Howes.

Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela will bring an all-Italian contingent to Geelong fresh off the news that the Professional Continental team have received a wildcard invitation to the Giro d’Italia. The team includes Franco Pellizotti, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Alberto Nardin, Marco Frapporti and Marco Benfatto.

Jayco-AIS National Under 23 team will include the Orica-GreenEdge bound duo Jack Haig and Robert. Jack Beckinsale, Ryan Cavanagh, Harry Carpenter and Alex Clements fill out the roster.

Crash causes Craddock to abandon Tour Down Under



Giant-Alpecin's Lawson Craddock was forced to abandon the Tour Down Under during Friday's stage 4 after crashing near the beginning of the race.

The team announced his departure from the race on their Twitter page. "@lawsoncraddock has unfortunately withdrawn from the #TDU on today's 4th stage. More to follow later on this," the team wrote.

This is Craddock's second year with the Dutch WorldTour squad and his earliest start to a season. The 22-year-old American previously told Cyclingnews that he would be working this week for the team's general classification efforts, which so far have lifted Tom Dumoulin into third place. Craddock's first trip to Australia got off to a rough start, however, when he and Giant teammate Simon Geschke collided with a police car while training on Willunga Hill.