News Short: Europcar granted Professional Continental licence

Image 1 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Champagne for John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The UCI today announced that it has awarded Team Europcar a Professional Continental licence for 2015. The UCI Licence Commission had previously denied the team a WorldTour licence.

However, “on the basis of the new file provided, the UCI considers that Team Europcar has secured sufficient financial guarantees as required by UCI regulations,” the UCI said in its announcement Friday morning.

The French team has bounced between the WorldTour and Professional Continental rankings since its inception in 2000 and under a variety of name sponsors.

Daddy Degenkolb

It has been a busy early January for John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) On Wednesday the speedy sprinter not only celebrated his 26th birthday but also attended the team presentation at the French Embassy in Berlin.

That was not the biggest event for Degenkolb, though as on January 2, his wife Laura delivered son Leo Robert. “Everyone is doing well and Leo already has more hair than I do,” he wrote on his website. “I am happy, overjoyed – actually there aren’t any words strong enough to describe my feelings...”

Suit filed against Hoogerland



Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela has filed suit for libel and slander against Johnny Hoogerland. The case was filed Thursday in Turin. He rode for the Italian team in 2014.

The Dutch rider, who this year is with Roompot Orange Cycling, tweeted “Where can you go as a rider when your team does not pay your salary?” on December 31, using hashtags for the UCI and its president Brian Cookson.

The team claims to have paid all monies due, and that his reduced pay for December reflected tax payments. It said that it has sent all paperwork to the UCI, and further that it would file suit against Hoogerland for damaging their name and reputation.

Cornu to Veranda’s Willems

Dominique Cornu has finally found a new team for the 2015 season. The 29- year old has signed with the Continental-ranked Veranda’s Willems.

“I am glad that this year I can be a part of Veranda’s Willems,” he tweeted. “The team has a framework and a heart for time trial.” He was U23 world champion in time trial in 2006.

The Belgian has ridden for a variety of Belgian and Dutch teams since 2005, including three years in the WorldTour with Silence-Lotto (2007-2008) and Quick Step (2009).