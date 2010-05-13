New Zealand’s Bevin gets Bissell ride

Patrick Bevin (Bici Vida) makes it two-for-two, outsprinting Junior Track World Champion Cameron Karwowski (Southland Times) and William Bowman (Benchmark) to win stage two. (Image credit: David Letsche, cyclingphotos.co.nz)

Under19 New Zealand and Oceana Road Champion Patrick Bevin has been signed by American squad Bissell. Team manager Glen Mitchell described Bevin as a promising sprinter when announcing his signing.

“Patrick has shown outstanding results as a junior rider, and his transition to the elite level has been very promising,” said Mitchell. "We first took note of his abilities while racing against him in the Tour of Southland last year, and we have been watching him closely since then.

“The opportunity to bring him to Bissell presented itself and we are very excited to have signed him to the team,” he added. “His strength in the sprint finish is a welcomed skill and one that we will target for improvement, as he integrates into the team and the professional level of the sport.”

Bevin caught Mitchell’s eye when the team traveled to New Zealand for the Tour of Southland. His stage and overall victories at the Cherry Blossom Cycle Classic and fifth placing on a SRAM Tour of the Gila stage since arriving in the United States of America helped convince the team to sign him.

Bevin will join two other New Zealand riders at the Bissell squad in the form of Peter Latham and Jeremy Vennell.