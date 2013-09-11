New venue for Tour Down Under opener

Image 1 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes out the People's Choice Classic after a powerful display by his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the People's Choice Classic ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) and Lotto teammate Greg Henderson (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) gets back into the swing of racing at the People's Choice Classic (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) was looking to entertain the crowd in his first race of the year (Image credit: Sirotti)

South Australian Tourism Minister, Leon Bignell, has announced a new course for the People's Choice Classic circuit race that acts as a prelude to the Tour Down Under. Moving from its old home around Rymill Park, the new circuit will start on Victoria Drive and take riders over the River Torrens and around the northern edge of the University of Adelaide.

"The People's Choice Classic is always an exhilarating preview to the six-stage Santos Tour Down Under and in 2014 we'll see riders start the closed-circuit race on Victoria Drive," said Bignell.

"The peloton will test their legs on a route that takes them over the River Torrens and through Adelaide's beautiful parklands, with plenty of great vantage points for fans to enjoy the action while perhaps enjoying a picnic by the river.

"For the first time the race will travel past the scenic northern edge of the University of Adelaide."

Race director Mike Turtur was similarly enthused about the new circuit that should continue to deliver plenty of exciting racing as riders stretch their legs before the race proper begins.

"City stages are always hotly contested and I have no doubt we'll see plenty of close fights to the finish as the peloton races through central Adelaide," Mr Turtur said.

Down Under organisers are yet to announce the revised course for the final stage of the race, another city circuit, which needs to be moved due to a clash with a one day international cricket match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval.