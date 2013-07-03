2014 Tour Down Under route announced

Image 1 of 5 The Tour Down Under peloton heads towards Corkscrew Hill. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Sun and sand: a Tour Down Under classic (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) showed the promise of the next generation of Dutch talent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Old Willunga Hill is becoming a hugely popular spot for the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Simon Gerrans takes the win atop Old Willunga Hill and captures Orica GreenEdge's first-ever Tour Down Under stage win (Image credit: Sirotti)

Santos Tour Down Under organisers have announced the race route for the 2014 edition, with Corkscrew Hill returning after a successful introduction this year.

The 2013 edition saw the rising talent of Tom-Jelte Slagter who took out the overall title, while the sprint stages were again dominated by Lotto Belisol's number-one sprinter André Greipel - who took his 100th professional victory in the final stage around Adelaide.

The Australian World Tour event has shifted focus in recent years from a sprinter's race to a greater emphasis on all-rounders and in its 16th year, the trend continues.

"The 2014 race routes will deliver a race that is fought until the very end and for the second time there is a balance between stages that favour sprinters and all rounders," said race director Mike Turtur.

"We return to Nuriootpa for the start of Stage 1 for the first time since the inaugural event, creating a sense of nostalgia. Menglers Hill is back as part of this route and being 14km from the finish will test even the most accomplished cyclist and create an interesting result."

This year's race saw the addition of the 2.5km Corkscrew climb which made good on its promise to provide an early general classification selection - although in circumstances different from what everyone had envisaged - rather than waiting until the Willunga climb on the penultimate day. In 2014, Corkscrew will feature as part of Stage 3 from Norwood to Campbelltown.

Once again, the Tour Down Under's queen stage concludes with a hilltop finish on Willunga.

The race routes for both the People's Choice Classic and Stage 6 will be significantly different in 2014. Due to other major events occurring in Adelaide on those days the two city-based courses are still being finalised and will be announced over the coming months.

The 2014 Santos Tour Down Under will be run from January 19 – 26.

The stages:

Sunday 19 January – People’s Choice Classic: City Circuit to be advised (50 km)

Monday 20 January – Rest day

Tuesday 21 January – Stage 1: Nuriootpa to Angaston (135 km)

Wednesday 22 January – BikeExchange.com.au Stage 2: Prospect to Stirling (150 km)

Thursday 23 January – Stage 3: Norwood to Campbelltown (145 km)

Friday 24 January – Bupa Stage 4: Unley to Victor Harbor (148.5 km)

Saturday 25 January – Stage 5: McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill (151.5km)

Sun 26 January – Stage 6: Race route to be advised (85.5 km)