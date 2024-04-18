New Time XPro SL pedal sets a huge new price benchmark as brand overhauls range

By Josh Croxton
published

The titanium, carbon, ceramic pedal is the lightest on the market, but boy is it pricey

New Time pedals
(Image credit: SRAM)

Time, founded in France in the late '80s, was once at the forefront of road pedal technology while also manufacturing frames and select other components. It has taken victories at the highest echelons of road cycling beneath the likes of Greg LeMond, Miguel Indurain, and in more recent years Tom Boonen and Anna van der Breggen.

But the brand had fallen out of favour and fallen behind the competition from Shimano and Look, and in 2021, the then-owners agreed to split the business up and sell it. The pedal portion of the business found a promising buyer in SRAM.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Tech Editor

As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate o