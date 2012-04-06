New Santa Cruz-X Fusion team gets underway

Image 1 of 6 Max Houtzager in action (Image credit: Seth Andrews) Image 2 of 6 Will Curtis (Image credit: Seth Andrews) Image 3 of 6 The Santa Cruz-X Fusion team kit (Image credit: Seth Andrews) Image 4 of 6 Santa Cruz-X Fusion racers (Image credit: Seth Andrews) Image 5 of 6 Will Curtis racing in Keyesville (Image credit: LA Sports Photo) Image 6 of 6 Colby Pastore and the competition (Image credit: Yuri Hauswald)

A new cross country and enduro focused team, Santa Cruz-X Fusion, is focusing on elite and U23 mountain bike races at select US Pro XCT and North American enduros for the rest of the 2012 season. Colby Pastore is managing the team that also includes Will Curtis and Max Houtzager.

"I couldn't be more stoked on the set-up we have for 2012," said Curtis. "Like any team, Santa Cruz-X Fusion is race-driven, and I am no exception to that rule. What makes this team so awesome is that we are all brought together by more than competitiveness and results."

"My hope for this program is to combine that drive for racing with our general love for mountain biking and its lifestyle so that we may become better racers, riders, and ambassadors for the sport. With the support that we have from the cycling industry and friends, I know that we have the tools to reach this potential."

All three young racers came up the ranks with multiple seasons on the Whole Athlete-Specialized Junior/U23 Development Team, where they learned to race at the national and World Cup level. Products of racing in the NorCal High School League as well as enduro and downhill races such as Downieville, the Northstar series, Oregon Super D series, Ashland Mt. Challenge, and the Crankworx Enduro, they know how to train for endurance, but also how to get rad on descents.

Residing in Marin and Santa Cruz, the trio is a stone's throw from their sponsors and good trails for testing, training, and having fun, an ideal set up for product development and preparation for some good results.

"It's fantastic to be supporting such a driven group of young individuals with their racing efforts," said X-Fusion Marketing Manager John Hauer. "Santa Cruz X-Fusion's interest and ability to race in an array of endurance and gravity events shows their true passion for riding bikes and is refreshing to see and to be a part of."

For more information on the team, visit www.TeamSantaCruz-XFusion.com.