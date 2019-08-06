New Cyclingnews Forum Announcement

(Image credit: Cycling News)

We’re happy to announce that the Cyclingnews forums are migrating from phpBB to XenForo forum software starting Wednesday, August 7. We expect the migration to take the full day, during which time any posts or responses made will not be kept following the update until the upgrade is completed.

You’ll be pleased to find the new XenForo forum platform is faster, more powerful and feature-rich than the older phpBB software in place. It provides for better security, improved spam controls and a responsive design that scales well for browsing on both desktop and mobile devices.

Our goal with this transition is to provide a stable and secure platform that will serve our community exceptionally well and last long into the future. The new theme is designed to provide a simpler and cleaner experience for both veteran and new users. We know that jumping platforms may be disruptive to natural habit, but we’re confident that you’ll come to enjoy the added features and quality-of-life improvements the new software has to offer.

The new forum features:

• An exciting new reputation and reactions system - earn trophies!

• Trending, new, and popular threads to engage in.

• Much improved stability

• Improved user interface and search functionality

• ...and tons of other new features

For all the changes you can expect from transitioning from phpBB to XenForo, check out our handy Guide to XenForo Features on Cyclingnews. If you encounter a bug or issue with the new platform please let us know in this thread with a response below.

We’re very much looking forward to the great new forum software, and all the fantastic opportunities it can provide to the community. We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during the transition, and we look forward to seeing you on the forums!

Yours,

The Cyclingnews Community Team