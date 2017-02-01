New Cervelo R5 bike spotted at the Dubai Tour – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 The new Cervelo R5 is ready to be used at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 22 The new Cervelo R5 on the Dimension Data team car (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 22 The head tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 22 The huge bottom bracket area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 22 Dimension Data use Ceramic speed bearing in the bottom bracket (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 22 The rear triangle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 22 A look down the almost straight forks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 22 Dimension Data also work with Enve for their bars and wheels (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 22 Another shot of the forks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 22 Close up with the seat clamp area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 22 The rear drop outs (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 22 The black and white camouflage covering is designed to hide some features and tube shapes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 22 The area shapes of the frame are visible despite the camo covering (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 22 The new seat clamp design on Bernhard Eisel’s bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 22 The thin seat stays (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 22 The down tube has a clear Kamm tail profile (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 22 A spy shot of the new Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 22 You can see the curve tube at the seat clamp area on Jay Thompson’s R5 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 22 The head tube and fork is also beefy (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 22 The seat clamp area. Is that a decoupler device? (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 22 Another view of the seat clamp area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 22 A view of the bottom bracket area from below the frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

A new and significantly redesigned Cervelo R5 bike has been spotted at the Dubai Tour, with Dimension Data riders Jay Thompson and Bernhard Eisel possibly set to use the bike on Friday’s key stage to the uphill finish on Hatta Dam.

The two new bikes were seen at the Dimension Data team hut in the start village of the Dubai Tour, and Cyclingnews saw them on the team car during stage 2 as spare bikes. The Dimension Data riders and staff were not allowed to reveal any details about the new bike, with a formal presentation likely during the Giro d’Italia in May. The two bikes are likely to be final test models and a way for Cervelo to offer a teaser of the new R5 before an expected formal presentation during the Giro d’Italia in May.

Mark Cavendish and most of the Dimension Data riders use the aerodynamic S5 in races, but the R5 is lighter and so ideal for hilly races and mountain stages in Grand Tours.

The two bikes are covered in camouflage wrap to help hide some of the new tube shapes and characteristics of the frame. It is the same camouflage wrap that carmakers use to hide new models when they test out on the road. The new Cervelo R5 was quietly published on the UCI approved models list on January 6. The new bike is listed as ‘R5 rim brake version’ with an FK56 fork. There is no information concerning a disc brake model, but Cervelo says the frame will be made in six different sizes from 48cm to 61cm.

The current R5 was revealed in the summer of 2012, and so the climbing bike was due for a major update. Cyclingnews managed to capture a series of photos that reveal some of the technical details of the bike.

The new R5 clearly has differently designed frame tubes that are oversized and aerodynamic. The down tube appears to be bigger than ever, with a more pronounced curved front profile and an aerodynamic flat Kamm Tail rear profile. The frame again has pencil-thin seat stays but beefy chain stays to provide comfort and transmit the power to the back wheel.

What stands out on the new R5 is the new seat clamp area. Instead of a traditional seatpost collar, the new R5 has the seat post clamp integrated into the seatstay yoke, which flows smoothly around the seat tube and seat post into the top tube. While at first blush the frameset looks similar to Trek's Domane in this area, it appears that the R5 has a rigid connection, not the flexing IsoSpeed Decoupler design that Trek offers.

Upfront the electronic gear cables in these models pass through the Enve stem but there is also an entry port on the top tube head the headset for the bigger mechanical cables.

The specific nature of this ‘R5 rim brake version' name suggests there is also a disc brake version of the same bike soon to be announced. It is possible that a disc brake version will be announced later, perhaps in time for the May presentation.

