Neben, Stevens, Compton among Amgen Tour of California time trial starters

The organisers of the Amgen Tour of California Women's Time Trial have confirmed a invitation-only list of 15 riders competing for the $10,000 of prizes on offer this year.

The race will take place in San Jose, with the women taking to the course at 12:45pm on May 17, just before the pro men start stage 6 of the 2013 Tour of California.

Defending US time trial champion Amber Neben (Pasta Zara-Cogeas) will be amongst the starters, as will her former teammate and rival Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon). International riders include German Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon), Canadians Jasmin Glaesser (Tibco) and Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten), and Briton Julie Dibens, a professional triathlete.

A strong contingent of Americans will use the race to tune up for the national championships, which take place alongside the US Pro men's championship in Chattanooga a week later. That list includes Alison Tetrick, Mara Abbott and Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty16), Alison Powers and Robin Farina (Now and Novartis for MS), Jade Wilcoxson and Brianna Walle (Optum), Meredith Miller (Tibco) and US cyclo-cross champion and worlds silver medalist Katie Compton.

The 19.6-mile San Jose course will be a true test of pacing abilities, as it sports a three kilometer climb to the finish, with a gain of 1,000 feet in elevation including pitches of 10 percent or more.

“The time trial in San Jose is going to be a real test,” said Stevens. “They saved the best for last on this course – the climb to the finish line will definitely be a feat to tackle with so much elevation gain so quick. It will be awesome to watch and participate in.”