Neben and Small to lead US women at Pan American Continental Road Championships

Image 1 of 2 Amber Neben (Specialized - lululemon) made an attack, but it didn't split the leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 2 Once more at the front, this time chasing the break, Carmen Small (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The US is sending four women to the 2013 Pan American Continental Road Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico from May 1-5. According to USA Cycling, automatic selections Amber Neben (Pasta Zara Cogeas) and Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) will be joined by coaching nominations Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) and Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) as they compete in the road race on May 4. Neben and Small will also race against the clock in the time trial on May 2.

Neben and Small each earned her automatic nomination by being ranked in the top 50 of the 2013 UCI individual rankings classification. As of April 15, Neben is ranked 11th and Small is ranked 40th.

Neben, who won the world championship in the time trial at the 2008 UCI Road World Championships in Italy, has placed in the top 10 seven times in time trial world championships. Neben also finished seventh in the time trial at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Small placed fourth in the Ronde van Gelderland on April 14, after recording top-10 finishes at a pair of World Cup races this season. Small finished 10th at the Boels Rental Ronde van Drenthe on March 9, and Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio on March 24.

Competition is slated to begin on Wednesday, May 1, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

US Elite Women's Team for 2013 Pan American Continental Road Championships

Amber Neben (Pasta Zara Cogeas) (road and TT)

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) (road and TT)

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) (road)

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) (road)