'Much more than just money' – UAE DS lifts lid on reasons for record-breaking 2024 season

UAE Team Emirates directeur sportif Tomas Gil has spoken about the team's wildly successful 2024 season, saying that the reason for their record-breaking campaign was "much more than just money."

The Emirati squad reportedly has the highest budget in professional cycling at an eyewatering €55 to €60 million, an estimated budget that triples the budget of several other teams in the WorldTour.

A record-breaking 20 of their 30-rider squad won a race in 2024. The team ended up with 81 wins across the season – 24 from Tadej Pogačar – which ranks second only to HTC-Colombia's 85 victories in 2009.

Speaking to WielerFlits in an interview exploring the team's massive success, Gil, a former racer with Androni and Neri Sottoli before retiring in 2016, noted that the UAE squad's environment and work rate are just as vital as the high budget.

"We never expected those 81 wins, but they didn't come out of nowhere, of course. We work very hard to get the best out of every race," Gil said. "That work doesn't only happen during the race or during the season, but especially outside of it during the offseason. A good environment leads to good results.

"It's much more than just money. Of course, money is a part that helps us to provide our riders with the best, to solve problems. But keeping everyone happy is not just a question of money. It's also about understanding the needs of the riders and offering them the ideal environment to perform."

Gil also spoke of Joxean Matxin's "sublime scouting", saying the Basque sports manager "has the perfect eye to discover the young riders and improve them into the top riders they are now".

He noted that the team's budget is spent on retaining riders and optimising performance in addition to the obvious tactic of signing established top talents such as Adam Yates, João Almeida, and Pavel Sivakov.

"We didn't buy Pogi for millions, you know. We helped him grow in the team. That is at least as important. The money goes to performance and retaining our top riders," he said.

"We count on everyone. We are not 'Team Pogačar'. Of course, he's the best rider in the world at the moment, and he provided a third of our victories. But we approach every race with the same mentality and that is a great winning mentality."

Gil said that having a "great champion at the top of the pyramid" such as Pogačar – who counted Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, World Championships, and Il Lombardia among his big wins this season – is important to cultivate a winning culture throughout teams.

He also spoke of a drive within the team to break records, especially the record set by Mapei-QuickStep in 2000 of 19 different race winners in the squad.

"Those kinds of guys can be an inspiration to the other guys, they are the types who can push them. Not only their teammates but also the staff members will make that little bit extra effort. With Pogi in the team, everyone works that little bit harder," said Gil.

"Certainly, at the end of the season, Juan Sebastian Molano really wanted to be number 20. But the other ten riders who had not yet won wanted that too. That is the most important thing, having that urge."

However, All good things must end – as Ineos Grenadiers have found out with the end of their spell of Grand Tour dominance. That end doesn't look to be in sight for UAE, but Gil acknowledged that it likely won't go on forever.

"A few years ago, Jumbo-Visma was the team. Now we are. It's like a wheel. Sometimes you're at the top, sometimes at the bottom. We realise that all too well and that's why those negative comments about the great dominance don't affect us," he said.

"You have to enjoy the moment. But it will be difficult to do better next year. We hope to at least keep the same."