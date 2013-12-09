MTN-Qhubeka 2014 squad finalised

Image 1 of 2 The new MTN-Qhubeka kit (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 2 of 2 The 2014 MTN Qhubeka team in the new kit (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

The Pro-Continental African team has presented its new recruitments for the upcoming season and revealed a new kit in Johannesburg. New riders for 2014 include former Tour de France stage winner and yellow jersey wearer Linus Gerdemann, former Team Sky rider John-Lee Augustyn who returns to the top ranks and two young Eritreans.

Daniel Teklehaimanot moves across from Orica-GreenEdge after two years with the Australian outfit while 19-year-old Merhawi Kudus spent this season with French team Bretagne-Séché Environnement.

The team has decided to change its colours to a predominately black kit for next year as they push for their debut Grand Tour appearance. MTN has a large social media presence and in order to capitalise on this support, they have launched a Twitter campaign, #GetAfricaToTheGiro, to achieve this goal.

Other goals for 2014 include winning national championships, 10 UCI victories, the Spring Classics, the world championships, topping the UCI AfricaTour and finshing within the top 10 of the UCI Europe Tour.

MTN-Qhubeka squad for 2014

Linus Gerdemann (GER), John-Lee Augustyn (RSA), Merhawi Kudus (ERI), Daniel Teklhaimanot (ERI), Gerald Ciolek (GER), Songezo Jim (RSA), Jay Thomson (RSA), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA), Ignatas Konovalovas (LIT), Martin Wesemann (RSA), Kristian Sbaragli (ITA), Sergio Pardilla (ESP), Louis Meintjes (RSA), Tsgabu Grmay (ETH), Johann van Zyl (RSA), Andreas Stauff (GER), Martin Reimer (GER), Youcef Reguigui (ALG), Ferekalsi Debesay (ERI), Adrien Niyonshuti (RWA), Meron Russom (ERI), Jani Tewelde (ERI), Bradley Potgieter (RSA), Dennis van Niekerk (RSA) and Jaco Venter (RSA).