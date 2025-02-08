Most nervous sprint of his life – Plotting the course to Blake Agnoletto’s hard-earned Melbourne to Warrnambool win

By
published

'He's stuck with it and, you know, that's what real champions do' says team founder Tim Decker

Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) claims the trophy after winning the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic 2025 (Pic by Con Chronis/PSL)
Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) claims the trophy after winning the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic 2025 (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

Every win is special, but for many reasons this one at the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool loomed large. Blake Agnoletto was a rider who had put so much into chasing a result at the gruelling event and Team Brennan p/b TP32 may have been a new squad but its members had so much history in the race – they had a former winner on the road in Tristan Saunders and another, Tim Decker, in the car fully backing Agnoletto as he headed down that final straight on Raglan Parade toward victory.

“I knew Tristan would do anything he could physically to help set it up, which he did,” Agnoletto told Cyclingnews after his teammate had jumped on the front of the leading group of five and drove the pace in the last two kilometres to set up the sprint for his teammate. ”But honestly, I was probably the most nervous coming into a sprint finish that I've ever been in my life.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More news
JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

From more changing rooms to toilets along the route - how the UAE Tour Women is growing
GCN logo 2023

Warner Bros Discovery wrote off £33m of debt in Global Cycling Network, documents reveal
LE MONT BOUQUET FRANCE FEBRUARY 08 Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkea BB Hotels attacks in the final kilometres during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 4 a 135km stage from Vauvert to Le Mont Bouquet 617m Race shortened due to adverse weather conditions on February 08 2025 in Le Mont Bouquet France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images

Étoile de Bessèges: Kevin Vauquelin takes solo victory from reduced peloton of 70 on stage 4

See more latest